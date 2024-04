🚨🚨🚨 Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay is a molecular biologist and toxicologist with extensive experience in her field. She holds a doctorate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center-Houston.… pic.twitter.com/7OfgMiFrKy

— Kevin – WE THE PEOPLE❤️ – DAD🦁 🐉 🔥 (@bambkb) April 18, 2024