Ed, an 88-year-old veteran, retired from General Motors in 1999 but lost his pension and health coverage in GM's 2012 bankruptcy. His wife, ill at the time, passed away seven years ago. He sold their home and properties to survive, now works 40 hours weekly to make it… pic.twitter.com/k5gZ4hxFaM
— ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) December 2, 2025
One thought on “Ed, an 88-year-old veteran, retired from General Motors in 1999 but lost his pension and health coverage in GM’s 2012 bankruptcy. His wife, ill at the time, passed away seven years ago. He sold their home and properties to survive, now works 40 hours weekly to make it through.”
This man is now the face of America today. Struggle, work, struggle more. No pay-off for you.
And to the perpetually-comfortable… Comfort is NOT security.
.