Europe has officially recorded more Excess Deaths in 2022 than in 2020 & 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic & it’s Children & Young Adults who are dying

The Expose

Official figures provided by 29 European countries confirm there have been more excess deaths in 2022 across Europe than in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as 2021 when a huge swathe of deaths occurred following the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections.

Unfortunately, analysis shows that the increase in 2022 is due to so many children and young adults now dying on a weekly basis.

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring activity. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

Official national mortality statistics are provided weekly from the 29 European countries or subnational regions in the EuroMOMO collaborative network, supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and hosted by Statens Serum Institut, Denmark.

The Expose analysed data provided by EuroMOMO at the end of August 2022, and discovered an 8x increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 injection for children.

Three weeks on from our investigation we discovered that it has forced the European Union to launch a Europe-wide investigation of its won into why so many children have died since the middle of 2021 and why they are still dying.

However, upon officially announcing this investigation, the team here at The Expose noticed that EuroMOMO had altered all of its excess deaths data for the past five years. This has artificially lowered the number of excess deaths recorded in 2022 significantly.

We’re able to prove this thanks to the Internet Archive (WayBackMachine).

The following is a snapshot of the cumulative excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2020, 2021 and 2022. This was taken from the week 33 EuroMOMO report which can now only be viewed here.

Charts and the rest is here: https://expose-news.com/2022/09/24/europe-more-excess-deaths-2022-than-2020-2021/