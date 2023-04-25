Exclusive: Chinese Communist Party Cell Inside Walmart Global Headquarters by Intrepid Research

At the, um, “encouragement,” of the Chinese government, Walmart began allowing trade unions and Communist Party branches in its operations in China years ago. However, the infiltration of Walmart by the CCP is not just limited to its operations within China. They have also infiltrated the corporate headquarters in middle America.

An article from China’s Xinhua News Agency dated December 18, 2006 stated, “According to the Constitution of CPC [Communist Party of China], every Party member must be organized into a branch, cell or other specific unit of the CPC to participate in the regular activities of the Party, and primary Party organizations are formed with at least three full CPC members.” Below are three Party members that Intrepid Research has identified who currently work at Walmart HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas. There could be more.

Donald Fan

According to his LinkedIn profile , Donald Fan is a Senior Director of Walmart’s Global Office of Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion at Walmart Corporate Headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Before that he served as a business analyst in their Information Systems Division.

Mr. Fan has also served in another capacity since 2014. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Confucius Institute at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) , a hub of CCP-sponsored activity in the state. Until it was shut down by the Trump Administration for being a hub of espionage activity, the Chinese Consulate in Houston was the point of contact for the Confucius Institute at UCA.

Mr. Fan has served as board member and vice-president of the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas , another CCP-linked organization. He is also connected to the Asia Society, reported to be yet-another organization linked to the CCP. In fact, he is listed as part of the speakers bureau for the Asia Society’s Global Talent Initiatives .

Isabel Fang

Senior Director, Indirect Spend Management, Global Sourcing & Procurement, Walmart HQ

Board Member, Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas

Past President, Chinese Students and Scholars Association, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

Hua Wang

Board Member, Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas

Past President, Chinese Students and Scholars Association, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

At the 2014 University of Arkansas Student Involvement Banquet Awards , recognition was given to individuals and Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) for events and activities throughout the year. Hua Wang was the President of the CSSA. He was named RSO Member of the Year, the CSSA was named Outstanding RSO and their event for Chinese New Year was named Outstanding RSO Program. To sum this up, the University of Arkansas gave awards to a known Chinese Communist Party organization.

The following January, Walton Today, the newsletter for the UofA Walton College of Business did a feature story on Hua Wang .

The Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas hosted Chinese consulate officials in 2014.

From a news update on their website :

Chinese Association of NWA was honored to host a party for Chinese consulate representatives, Xiaowu Sun and Tong Zhang for their visit to Northwest Arkansas at Dr. Cathy Luo’s house on March 15, 2014.

At the party Consul Sun gave a brief speech. He noted his surprise at the large Chinese community in the area and eagerness to provide service when needed. The following day, the consul Sun and Zhang visited the Headquarters of Walmart, the Walmart Museum and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Arts.

In September of 2020, CANWA signed on to a petition asking President Trump to revoke his executive orders banning Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok and opposing the Trump Administration’s Clean Network Initiative targeting Chinese technology influence and infiltration operations.

Gowa Borzigin

Former Senior Manager, International AML Systems & Analytics, Walmart HQ

Former member & Chinese Consulate Outreach for Chinese Association of Northwest ArkansasIntrepid Research has also identified a former Walmart HQ Senior Manager with CCP connections. In the minutes of a CANWA Board of Directors meeting from March 14, 2016, there is a listing of one member designated for outreach to the consulate. Her name is Gowa Borzigin. Originally from Inner Mongolia and now working for U.S. Concrete, she is a former Senior Manager at Walmart HQ and also worked for USAA.

During her time at USAA in San Antonio, she served on the Board of Directors and various committees of the San Antonio Chinese Alliance (SACA). SACA is previously known as San Antonio Chinese Students and Scholars Association (a CCP organization). They sponsored events along with the Confucius Institute at the University of Texas-San Antonio and officials from the Chinese Consulate in Houston. Very educated, she has experience in GIS, data mining, fraud analysis, and money-laundering analysis. According to her Twitter account, she is a member of the Asian American Democratic Club and she is listed in FEC records as having donated to Friends of Andrew Yang. She describes herself as a political junkie and appears to be outspoken in the #StopAsianHate movement.

One would hope that Walmart would take note of these individuals and their connections. National counterintelligence agencies constantly warn of the threat of economic espionage and insider threats from foreign intelligence operatives embedding themselves into the private sector to gain information. The Chinese Communist Party is very adept at infiltrating Western companies and communities. It’s time we started paying more attention to what they are really doing.