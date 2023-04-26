Fauci FINALLY admits Covid vaccine mandates he helped orchestrate fueled anti-vaxx movement across the US by CASSIDY MORRISON

In a rare admission of culpability, Dr Anthony Fauci said the policies were ‘counterproductive’ and turned vaccine skeptics off rather than gain their favor.

Fauci has retired from a long tenure in the federal government, where the White House‘s top doctor was the highest-paid federal employee and made around $400,000 per year.

Dr Fauci, who did not make policy but offered medical advice to people that do, was a vocal supporter of vaccine mandates throughout 2021.

Despite his admission that vaccine mandates backfired, the US still requires proof that travelers coming into the country have been vaccinated against Covid.

Talking about the mandates during a sweeping interview Monday, Dr Fauci told the New York Times: ‘Man, I think, almost paradoxically, you had people who were on the fence about getting vaccinated thinking, why are they forcing me to do this?

‘And that sometimes-beautiful independent streak in our country becomes counterproductive.’

Inoculations for diseases that were once considered deadly in the US have fallen since the mandates were enforced, most notably among children who are especially vulnerable to severe cases of measles, pertussis, and polio.

The percentage of American children entering kindergarten with their required immunizations such as the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) shot fell to 93 percent in the 2021-22 school year, a whole two percentage points below the recommended levels for herd immunity and lower than vaccination rates in 2020-21.

And though approximately 66 percent of US children aged five months were up to date for all childhood vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016 through 2019, that number declined to slightly over 49 percent by May 2020.

In all, US adults and adolescents have missed more than 37 million routine vaccinations during the Covid pandemic, according to an analysis of insurance claims from health consulting firm Avalere.

Many experts believe the Covid shot requirements fueled vaccine hesitancy that had been brewing in the US for decades.

Over the course of the three-year pandemic, various states and local governments have instituted Covid vaccine mandates to get holdouts on board.

Federally-issued mandates for some private employers, military, and government workers were a response to lagging vaccination rates and climbing infection numbers.

The vaccines, delivered to the public in record time, were initially touted by government officials as key to stemming infection and transmission rates, though it has since become clear that vaccination does not prevent infection very well.

While Fauci himself did not issue the federal mandates, his full-throated support of those issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Department of Defense convinced many Americans that he was an architect, if not the main one.

Dr Fauci has been embroiled in controversy since his first week behind the podium in the White House briefing room in March 2020.

He now-famously bungled early guidance concerning masks and was found to have quashed dissenting opinions about the origins of the coronavirus, insisting that it most likely jumped from an animal reservoir before mutating in such a way to prove deadly to humans.

He has also been maligned for having a role in despensing federal grant money to an organization that supports research on coronaviruses that could make them more transmissible or lethal, sometimes referred to as ‘gain of function’.

The federal mandates have largely been removed in the face of myriad lawsuits alleging government overreach, but the vast majority of the damage had already been done with little to show for it.

President Joe Biden’s order that all federal workers must be vaccinated has been blocked in court last month while the Supreme Court blocked a similar federal mandate on the private workforce in early 2022.

And though the most stringent Covid requirements have been unwound, international arrivals to the US still must prove they have been vaccinated before they get on the plane in their home countries.

Still, about half of US states mandate employees in various industries to get the Covid vaccine while over a dozen have broken off in a completely different direction by instituting bans on such mandates.

One such state is Florida, where Gov Ron Desantis has championed efforts to undermine federal efforts to tamp down Covid, including lockdowns and vaccine passports.

Gov DeSantis signed legislation in 2021 that barred companies from requiring their workers to get the shots, and banned vaccine mandates from government entities and educational institutions, despite previously calling them ‘lifesaving’.

What did Fauci get wrong? From telling people not to wear masks to claiming vaccines stopped infections

Dr Anthony Fauci is due to step down from his position as one of America’s top infectious disease advisors at the end of this year. Below are listed some of his key blunders when the virus struck Don’t wear masks, do wear masks As global concern for Covid was surfacing in March 2020, Fauci told Americans that there was ‘no need’ to wear a face mask. He said they may only help people ‘feel a little better’, and ‘might even block a droplet’ — but would not provide good protection. Less than a month later, he was forced into an embarrassing climbdown after it emerged the virus spread via droplets in the air. Dr Fauci later insisted he advised people not to wear masks to ensure there were enough available for hospitals and healthcare centers. Covid did not come from a lab Dr Fauci has also repeatedly insisted that Covid did not leak from a lab in China. He called the theory a ‘shiny object that will go away’, and brushed aside claims from other top experts as an ‘opinion’. Dr Fauci has now backpedalled, saying instead that he keeps an ‘open mind’ although insisting that it remains ‘most likely’ that the virus spilled over from animals to humans. Two jabs will stop you catching Covid When the Covid vaccine roll-out was in full swing, Dr Fauci said the immunity from shots made doubly-vaccinated people a ‘dead end’ for the virus, and even suggested they may no longer need to wear masks. Schools shutdown Schools were closed from March through to August 2020, something Dr Fauci later expressed regret about. But he said last month that he ‘should have realized’ there would be ‘deleterious collateral consequences’. Children are now bearing the brunt of the US’s tripledemic, after lockdowns left them without proper immune defense. Funding Wuhan lab In 2014, Dr Facui’s agency issued a $3.7million grant to EcoHealth Alliance, which some allege was used to support gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).