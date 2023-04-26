Washington gov signs big gun control package, including ‘assault weapons’ ban: ‘No one needs an AR-15’ by Hannah Ray Lambert
The mood at the Washington State Capitol was jubilant Tuesday as Gov. Jay Inslee signed a trio of gun control bills, one of which immediately bans the manufacture, purchase or importation of so-called assault weapons.
“Party safely tonight,” the governor told supporters after signing the bills.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson have pushed for several gun control bills. (Jason Redmond / AFP via Getty Images / File)
Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, both Democrats, pushed for the gun control package.
With the governor’s signature, Washington becomes the 10th state to adopt an “assault weapons” ban.
“No one needs an AR-15 to protect your family,” Inslee said while surrounded by family members of shooting victims. “You only need it to kill other families.”
Earlier this session, lawmakers passed a bill that mandates safety training and requires a 10-day waiting period to buy a gun, as well as a bill that requires gun makers and dealers to take “reasonable steps” to keep their products out of the hands of “dangerous individuals.”
The bill that requires safety training and a waiting period takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.