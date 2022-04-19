Fauci’s Emails & Both The FDA & HHS Knew About Shedding in 2015

Review of these emails that cover 3,234 pages reveal an effort to intentionally and knowingly hide information about Gain-of-Function research.
2. Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus and Bacteria – Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products
This “Guidance for Industry” report issued in August of 2015 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research; shows quite clearly that the U.S. Federal Government knew that “shedding” of these Biologics Blood Vaccines occur.
In the following conversation with Professor David Clements, we look at the Fauci emails in addition to evidence that HHS & the FDA knew about Viral Vaccine Shedding back in 2015.
See video here: https://www.flemingmethod.com/copy-of-pdf-of-event-2021-presentation
