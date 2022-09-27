Posted: September 27, 2022 Categories: Videos FBI Chief on why agents should visit the Holocaust museum CNN Jul 24, 2015 Wolf Blitzer talks to FBI Director James Comey, and he explains why all of his agents must visit the Holocaust museum. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “FBI Chief on why agents should visit the Holocaust museum”
Wow…..that’s pathetic.
Bow to your masters like a good little FBI servant of the Jews.
Unfrigginbelievable….
Idiot Comey talking about abuse of power? He is one of the worst abusers, pot, meet kettle.