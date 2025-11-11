FBI Director Kash Patel:
"America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel…
We will make sure that we stand by our number one ally, which is Israel."
Epstein worked alone. Charlie Kirk’s neck is made of steel. You will be sued for criticising Israel.
One thought on "FBI Director Kash Patel: "America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel…"
When, if ever, will the bot-like propounding of “fabricated terrorists” ever end? They have nothing else. Bankrupt!! And we’re seeing a big bank-run in terms of those who want their money back, by that I mean THE TRUTH!!
Are the letters FBI now an acronym standing to mean: For Bettering Israel?
