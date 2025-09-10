FEMA employees fired for ‘sexting foreign nationals,’ watching porn—including bestiality—on gov-issued devices while on the clock

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees have been fired after an investigation revealed that they were indulging in “sexually explicit conduct” during work hours, and they had been spending “hours sexting strangers” on their government-issued work devices.

The FEMA staffers were discovered to be using their “official government equipment” to engage in sex chats online “at some of our government’s most classified facilities,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)said on Monday.

“The DHS Insider Threat Program (ITP) has identified a second group of FEMA employees who used their official government equipment to engage in sexually explicit conduct on government devices at some of our government’s most classified facilities. These employees, who had access to highly sensitive systems, spent their duty hours sexting strangers, including foreign nationals, on encrypted government devices. Such conduct is unacceptable, and these employees have been terminated,” DHS said in a post to X.

According to the Daily Caller, an IT Services Division worker who also had top-secret clearance, was logging onto Facebook Messenger on FEMA’s unclassified network to sext a foreign national in the Philippines.

The New York Post reported that the two workers who were tasked with protecting the country safe from terrorism as well as nuclear threats were fired last Tuesday and had been watching “racially charged” pornography while on the job. One of the workers had also been flagged in the system for watching “deviant pornography,” which included bestiality, DHS officials said.

“These individuals had access to critical information and intelligence and were entrusted to safeguard Americans from emergencies—and instead they were consuming pornography,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. “And in at least one case the pornography consumed was racially charged and involved bestiality.”

The workers had been located at FEMA’s Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center in Bluemont, Virginia. The station is supposed to help protect the nation against terror attacks, nuclear meltdowns, and other national emergencies.