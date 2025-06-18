Fight between Israel's former and current National Security Ministers:
Former Minister: Why did you provoke Iran?
Current Minister: We underestimated Iran's missile capabilities.#IranIsraelConflict #iranisraelwar #Iran #IsraeliranWar pic.twitter.com/d8M6LTFLyk
— Tanvir Iqbal (@thetanveeriqbal) June 18, 2025
“Current Minister: We underestimated Iran’s missile capabilities.“
ROLMFAO!!!! Hahahaha!!!
And that’s supposed to make it all better and justified. They can’t even come up with a good excuse anymore.
It’s like playing with fire and expecting not to get burned.
Unfrigginbelievable…..