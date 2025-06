American “I pay a thousand dollars a month for health insurance”

He just went to the doctor and got the bill, it was $150 up front + $1,475 billed

Insurance only covered $182

He pays $1,443

He called and asked, without health insurance it would have been $500

This is a scam pic.twitter.com/nPHdGFNckk

