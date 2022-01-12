You’ll need Vaccination papers to go outside in DC…

Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:

1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)

2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)

3. Mask

For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x

— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022