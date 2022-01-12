Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:
1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)
2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)
3. Mask
For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022
Muriel Bowser declares emergency
4 thoughts on “You’ll need Vaccination papers to go outside in DC…”
People of D.C., walk outside your door and breathe free. Defy this with everything in you. We shall not be kidnapped!!
.
Love how the one guy is hiding behind the reporter in the video. (35 second mark) That’s not weird or anything.
Do not comply to this tyranny!
This disgust me that we as Americans have not put them down like the rabid dogs they are.
Where are all the men of these united states? All I see are pussies! Wtf