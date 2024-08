For Those Wondering How The Mainstream Continues To Stay In Business, This Is How

Patrick Bet-David – Big Pharma is keeping Cable TV in business. 75% of ad revenue on cable television comes from the Pharmaceutical Industry

‌

America is 1 of 2 Countries in the Entire World that… pic.twitter.com/aL7LpqUHuR

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 14, 2024