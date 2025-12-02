Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo claims that Americans who criticize Israel are committing a modern form of “blood libel,” insisting that such voices should have no place in the Republican Party or in the country at all.
"Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo claims that Americans who criticize Israel are committing a modern form of "blood libel," insisting that such voices should have no place in the Republican Party or in the country at all."
So I guess what pompous-eo is really saying is that he agrees with the evil Talmudic notion that only Jews are human beings…. “Judeo-Christian,” eh? When you say Mr. Pompous that those who criticize Talmudic Judaism are violating “human beings” what you are saying is that Christ (a Jew, BTW) was not human being….because the Jews of the day rejected Him? And how much is the Synagogue of Satan paying you to say such apostacy? Hmmmmmm…..
Am trying to imagine just what they have on him that brings him to speak such non-American bullsh*t, that let’s his tongue toss out treasonous and torturous warnings. Yeah, trying to imagine, and those imaginings are not pretty, not pretty at all, but are ugliness at its epitome.
