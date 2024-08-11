Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies at 56 of Lung Cancer

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube who championed deplatforming and censorship as a tool of social engineering, died of lung cancer at age 56 on Friday.

From Reuters:

YouTube’s former chief executive and long-time Google executive Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer,” Dennis Troper, Wojcicki’s husband, said in a Facebook post. “Over the last two years, even as she dealt with great personal difficulties, Susan devoted herself to making the world better through her philanthropy, including supporting research for the disease that ultimately took her life,” Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

As alluded to above, Wojcicki’s son died of a drug overdose at age 19 while at college earlier this year.

From USA Today:

[Marco] Troper’s autopsy found high concentrations of cocaine, amphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax), a medication prescribed to manage panic and anxiety disorders, and hydroxyzine, an antihistamine used to treat allergies and anxiety, in his system, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner Bureau’s investigator’s report. The levels of alprazolam and cocaine in Troper’s blood were high enough to cause death, according to the coroner’s report. Low levels of delta-9, a more abundant form of THC, were found in the college student’s blood, the report shows. […] Troper’s official cause of death was ruled “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to the report, which also declared the overdose as “accidental.” Authorities found illegal and prescription drugs, including Percocet and Oxycodone” in “abundance” at the scene of the incident, the report says. No evidence of physical trauma was observed, the report continued.

YouTube under Wojcicki championed censorship, banned the “far right” en masse and enacted speech codes so broad that they banned the majority of Americans from expressing their political views.

She helped scams proliferate on YouTube by removing “dislikes” for political reasons and worked with the pro-Israel lobbying group the Anti-Defamation League to censor users globally with AI for “anti-Semitism” and “hate” (see: criticizing Israel).

Her husband was also an ADL board member.

As we’ve seen over the past year, Israel went on to commit a genocide in Gaza (which Google helped facilitate).

Notably, Wojcicki also banned Dr. Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other prominent alternative health channels for criticizing vaccines as “ineffective or dangerous.”

One has to wonder if her medical issues could have been avoided altogether or even possibly treated through means she censored and banned.