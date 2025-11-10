Four Killed, 16 Wounded as Israel Continues to Escalate Strikes on Southern Lebanon

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

At least four people have been killed over the weekend, and another 16 wounded in a flurry of Israeli strikes on Lebanon and ongoing threats to escalate the attacks even further by Israeli officials.

The first strike was Saturday on the outskirts of Chebaa, killing two brothers. The IDF claimed that the two were Hezbollah weapons smugglers, but provided no evidence that this was the case, only saying that their presence in the area was a “violation” of the ceasefire with Lebanon.

This was followed by a strike in Baraachit, targeting a car in a densely populated part of the town. The strike killed one person and wounded four others. Here too, the IDF claimed it was a Hezbollah member, supposed “repairing infrastructure.” No evidence of this allegation was offered.

A third Saturday drone strike was reported against Bint Jbeil, wounding seven more people. Missile strikes were also reported near a hospital in Nabatieh, but no casualties were reported there.

The strikes continued early Sunday, with one strike targeting a pickup truck on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil, killing one and wounding four. Another person was wounded in the area of the Iqlim al-Tuffah mountain.

The IDF has yet to offer a pretext for any of their Sunday strikes, but history suggests that whoever they kill and however little evidence they have of their actual identity, they will claim them to be a Hezbollah member.

Since the ceasefire went into effect a year ago, Israel has killed around 300 people in Lebanon, and the UN last month verified that at least 103 of them were civilians. This stands in stark contrast to the IDF’s claims that they’ve eliminated massive numbers of Hezbollah leaders during the ceasefire.