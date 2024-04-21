Four New Massacres: Scores Killed, Wounded in Gaza

By Palestine Cornicle

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed, and many others were wounded, during Israeli aerial and artillery strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces carried out four new massacres in the last 24 hours.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a residential home belonging to the Radwan family in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The attack resulted in the killing of nine individuals, including six children and women.

Another Palestinian was killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting a house situated east of Rafah.

Additionally, Israeli missiles struck agricultural land in the Al-Brahma and Al-Shaout neighborhoods, while artillery shells were fired towards border areas of the city.

Israeli occupation fighter jets unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Al-Zaytoun and Tal Al-Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City, inflicting significant damage to nearby residences and structures.

Furthermore, occupation artillery conducted an airstrike on a residence in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Residential areas in the Al-Dawa neighborhood, north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Strip, were targeted by Israeli warplanes, resulting in devastation for families including the Al-Gharabli, Al-Nabahin, Abu Marahil, Al-Sayyid, and Al-Qassas.

Israeli naval vessels also fired machine guns along the seashore of Deir al-Balah city, situated in the central Gaza Strip.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,901 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.