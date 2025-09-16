Posted: September 16, 2025 Categories: Videos FOX’s Brian Kilmeade APOLOGIZES For ‘Callous Remark’ Suggesting Homeless Euthanasia Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “FOX’s Brian Kilmeade APOLOGIZES For ‘Callous Remark’ Suggesting Homeless Euthanasia”
From them, there are no slip-ups or innocent mistakes. It’s just a deep revealing of their soul, cruel and callous, void of compassion, and especially void of the intelligence to understand why some people are in the position they’re in, struggling, suffering. The system surrounding them/us is an anti-humanity entity. To quote Kissinger, we are the “useless eaters.” Could there be more of a wrong-call than that? We’re eaters, but not useless. We eat tyranny and turn it into freedom. It’s taking some time but many know where we have to go.
.