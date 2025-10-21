Gaza Health Ministry Says at Least 80 Palestinians Killed by the IDF Since Ceasefire Went Into Effect

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli forces have killed at least 80 Palestinians and wounded 303 since October 11, the day after the ceasefire went into effect.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 45 bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks were brought to hospitals over the previous 24-hour period.

The IDF unleashed a heavy wave of airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday after alleging its troops in Rafah came under attack by Palestinian militants, though a White House official told The American Conservative that Hamas didn’t violate the truce and that an Israeli “tank hit an unexploded IED that has probably been there for months.”

A man carries the body of a Palestinian child killed in Sunday’s Israeli strikes, according to medics, during the funeral at al-Awda Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

The IDF announced on Sunday night that the heavy bombardment was over, but it killed at least two more Palestinians on Monday. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, they were killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza City. The IDF claimed its forces fired on two “terrorists” who allegedly crossed the “yellow line,” referring to the line Israeli troops withdrew to when the ceasefire went into effect, but the statement didn’t allege the Palestinians were armed.

There have been several incidents of the IDF firing on Palestinians who allegedly crossed the yellow line, which has not been marked, meaning people on the ground are unaware they’re crossing it. The Israeli military said on Monday that it had started marking the boundary by placing large yellow concrete blocks along the line every 200 meters.

In one attack on Friday, the IDF massacred 11 people, including seven young children and three women, who were traveling in a vehicle that allegedly crossed the yellow line. “The family could have been warned or dealt with in a way that did not lead to murder,” said Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense. “What happened confirms that the occupation remains thirsty for blood and determined to commit crimes against innocent civilians.”

Palestinians in Gaza have also been working to recover bodies that are under the rubble, as around 10,000 people have been reported missing. The Health Ministry said that since October 11, 426 bodies have been recovered.

The ministry’s violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has climbed to 68,216, and the number of wounded has reached 170,361. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.