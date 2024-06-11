Gaza hospital records 50 malnourished Palestinian children in just a week

By Middle East Monitor

A hospital in northern Gaza recorded 50 Palestinian children suffering from malnutrition in just one week, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hossam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, reported the figure in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The health system in Gaza is a target of the (Israeli) occupation, but we are trying to resume medical services at a minimum despite fuel shortages,” he said.

He noted that “the situation is catastrophic in the Strip,” stressing that “the specter of famine looms over the Gaza Strip.”

Due to the ongoing war and Israeli-imposed restrictions, essential resources like food, water, medicine, and fuel are scarce.

Following the Israeli army’s takeover of the Rafah land crossing with Egypt on May 7, despite international warnings, the humanitarian crisis within the Gaza Strip intensified.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.