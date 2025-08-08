German Gestapo Police
Imagine living in a world where you could get arrested , suspended or beat up for saying don't kill children, because it might hurt the feelings of the killers.
“You show me a highly unequal society, and I will show you a police state.”
— Nick Hanauer
“In a police state, referencing one’s rights is seen as an act of aggression.”
— Philip Schuyler
“The devolution of a Republic is democracy. Democracy is rule by an unrestrained majority which results in tyranny, civil agitation, and the inevitable descent into anarchy, ultimately requiring a police state to restore order.”
— Jeffrey Fry, ‘Distilled Thoughts’
“Democracy in books is, for the people, by the people. Democracy on the street is rule of the apes in a land of sheep.”
— Abhijit Naskar
“Once the people are terrorized, you can force a police state on them.”
— Mae Brussel
What Smedly Butler said:
“There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights.”
“The Bill of Rights isn’t some legalistic fine print. It was written to make our lives freer, more prosperous, and happier. By forsaking it, America has become no better than any other country in the world.”
— Harry Browne
