Germany Rejects US Free Speech Criticism as Social Media Arrests Fuel International Condemnation

By Cindy Harper – Reclaim The Net

Despite not backing down over arresting citizens for posts on social media, German officials have rejected accusations from a recent US human rights report that accused the country of cracking down on free speech.

But discontent is growing both within Germany’s borders and among its political leadership.

The US State Department criticized Berlin’s handling of open discourse, suggesting that German authorities were restricting speech.

Across the country, stories continue to emerge of politicians turning citizens over to law enforcement for voicing opinions online. In one case, a 64-year-old man was fined €825 ($962) after police raided his home over a meme that labeled then-Economy Minister Robert Habeck a “professional idiot.”

Similar episodes have raised debate about whether government-backed efforts to police “hate speech” are being used to suppress political opposition and dissent.

Despite these developments, the German government maintains that its actions are in line with democratic norms. “There is no censorship here in Germany,” said government spokesperson Steffen Meyer, speaking for Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s cabinet. “A very high degree of freedom of expression prevails, and we will continue to defend this in every possible way.”

Meyer dismissed the US criticism as “unfounded,” insisting that the government’s efforts target antisemitism in all its forms.

Yet, the reality looks different. People are still waking up to police raids over their social media posts.

While Berlin’s leadership clings to claims of tolerance, the widening gap between official assurances and the experience of many Germans is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.