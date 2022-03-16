Government Bans Low Prices

StarCrest

March 12, 2022

NYC Store manager faces a $2000 dollar fine. His crime? Selling tobacco too cheaply! Kamal Saleh runs a small store in Brooklyn. He was recently given a summons to appear in court for violating one of New York’s many rules. His crime was selling cigars… 11 cents too cheaply. It’s not often people complain about things being too cheap. But NYC says stores may not sell tobacco for below a certain price.