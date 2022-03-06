Governor Ron DeSantis: Fauci is now in the Witness Protection Program…


Mar 5, 2022Gov Ron DeSantis: “If you think about what they’ve done, Fauci is in the witness protection program. Now they don’t want him out. They’ve never supported any of these policies that were so destructive”

6 thoughts on “Governor Ron DeSantis: Fauci is now in the Witness Protection Program…

  2. The Fauci-Weapon is giving way to the Zelensky-Weapon. The DeSantis-Weapon knows. He’s been to Israel.

  4. So sad that they have gotten it to the point that no one can trust any of them
    The whole dog and flea show
    But this is the way they want this
    So let’s give it to them … hard
    Every day , every moment, everything they do and say
    Make it to the point no one wants the dam job
    Become ungovernable
    I’ll be just fine representing myself thank you very much

  5. And BTW, DeSantis, didn’t you promote the idea that young children should get vaxxed, as if it’s better to get vaxxed than it is to wear masks? (Same with Greg Abbott and Costello of course)… True truthseekers already know this about you, so cut the crap!

