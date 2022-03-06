Mar 5, 2022 • Gov Ron DeSantis: “If you think about what they’ve done, Fauci is in the witness protection program. Now they don’t want him out. They’ve never supported any of these policies that were so destructive”
6 thoughts on “Governor Ron DeSantis: Fauci is now in the Witness Protection Program…”
uh huh
The Fauci-Weapon is giving way to the Zelensky-Weapon. The DeSantis-Weapon knows. He’s been to Israel.
that’s right.. never forget.. no matter what happens what he does or says.. he went to Israel to sign a frikin anti semetism bill into law.. for what possible reason?? maybe some tweaking.. last second changes from the editors?? hes a snake in the grass.. as they all are. no exceptions. https://news.wjct.org/news/2019-05-30/in-israel-gov-desantis-signs-bill-to-curb-anti-semitism
hang him
So sad that they have gotten it to the point that no one can trust any of them
The whole dog and flea show
But this is the way they want this
So let’s give it to them … hard
Every day , every moment, everything they do and say
Make it to the point no one wants the dam job
Become ungovernable
I’ll be just fine representing myself thank you very much
And BTW, DeSantis, didn’t you promote the idea that young children should get vaxxed, as if it’s better to get vaxxed than it is to wear masks? (Same with Greg Abbott and Costello of course)… True truthseekers already know this about you, so cut the crap!