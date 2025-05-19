HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of Israelis are marching towards Gaza, demanding an end to the massacre and starvation and calling for a hostage deal.
Police are attempting to block them with violence – attacking those wanting to stop a genocide. Truly inhumane pic.twitter.com/HYvWYNl7mn
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) May 18, 2025
“Hundreds of Israelis,” eh? When it becomes “millions of Israelis” let me know…being sarcastic here, because that will likely never happen…their “victimhood” mindset and all that….
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” – Vladimir Lenin
“To beat the opposition we have to become the opposition.”
“By deception we wage war.” – Mossad motto