Heavy Israeli Airstrikes Reported in Southern and Eastern Lebanon, One Killed

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

Israel continues to escalate its airstrikes against Lebanon today, launching massive airstrikes against multiple targets in the country, including targets in the southern town of Bnaafoul, where both warplanes and drones caused major explosions and damaged multiple buildings.

Other strikes were reported near Nabatieh and the Bekaa Valley town of Chmistar. A sound bomb was dropped at Ras Naqoura, and a drone also struck an area of the town of Blida while locals were harvesting olives. They also fired artillery near Yaroun.

Details are still emerging about the casualties caused in these strikes, early reports are one person was killed and at least seven wounded. The IDF issued statements claiming that strikes in both the south of Lebanon and Bekaa Valley actually targeted underground Hezbollah storage facilities.

The IDF did not provide any evidence to support the claim that Hezbollah facilities were located at these sites, and the terms of the ceasefire were meant to have them inform Lebanon of the discovered locations so the army could dismantle them, which did not happen.

Israel has been attacking Lebanon on a near daily basis since the ceasefire was signed in November, but increasingly intense strikes in recent weeks, destroying a large number of construction vehicles last week in an attack on Msayleh.

Over the weekend, Israel even carried out a drone attack against UNIFIL peacekeepers in the area near Kfar Kela, wounding one. It was the second time they struck near UNIFIL personnel in the past month, and the IDF insisted only that they would take measures to avoid casualties when striking near them in the future.