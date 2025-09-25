Hebrew-speaking police officer decides not to issue a traffic citation because the driver is Jewish. “I’m not going to give you a ticket right now because I’m giving you the courtesy of being a member of Hatzolah”

Hebrew-speaking police officer decides not to issue a traffic citation because the driver is Jewish. "I'm not going to give you a ticket right now because I'm giving you the courtesy of being a member of Hatzolah" Hatzolah is a kosher ambulance service for orthodox Jews. pic.twitter.com/Ni1ZUldrcH — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) September 24, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



