Here’s The Leaked Audio Of Biden’s DHS Secretary Admitting The Border Is Worse Than Ever

Story broke this week of Biden’s DHS Secretary Mayorkas admitting to the Border Patrol that the border is worse than it has ever been.

Now we have the actual audio of the interaction

LEAKED AUDIO: Biden’s DHS Secretary admits illegal immigration is “worse now than it, frankly, has been in at least 20 years, if not ever.”pic.twitter.com/4lTmJGBnwi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022

Here’s a full report on this from OAN:

I know this isn’t a heavy hitting story, but the audio is out there and now Mayorkas can’t go back on it and claim he didn’t say it. But I’m sure the garbage media will continue to ignore the story anyway.

