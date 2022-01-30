Story broke this week of Biden’s DHS Secretary Mayorkas admitting to the Border Patrol that the border is worse than it has ever been.
Now we have the actual audio of the interaction
LEAKED AUDIO: Biden’s DHS Secretary admits illegal immigration is “worse now than it, frankly, has been in at least 20 years, if not ever.”pic.twitter.com/4lTmJGBnwi
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022
Here’s a full report on this from OAN:
I know this isn’t a heavy hitting story, but the audio is out there and now Mayorkas can’t go back on it and claim he didn’t say it. But I’m sure the garbage media will continue to ignore the story anyway.
One thought on “Here’s The Leaked Audio Of Biden’s DHS Secretary Admitting The Border Is Worse Than Ever”
Listen to the 1:20 mark.
So the bastards tell them to send huge amounts illegals on buses and ship them out of there and into our country as soon as the they hear that someone important is coming in order to make it seem like it’s not that bad.
Wow…..absolute treason.
If the truckers and people want to to do something, then this is it, too.