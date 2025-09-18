‘He’s F**king Me’: Trump ‘Fumes’ About Netanyahu in Private, Yet Still ‘Gives Him Free Rein’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump fumed in private after Israel struck Qatar that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “f**king” him, yet he has continued to give the Jewish leader free rein to call the shots in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reports.

From The Wall Street Journal, “Why Trump Privately Fumes About Netanyahu but Gives Him Free Rein”:

Trump has told several aides in recent weeks that Netanyahu prefers using military force to compel Hamas’s surrender, instead of the president’s preferred method of a negotiated cease-fire. His frustration boiled over last week hours after Israel attacked Hamas negotiators in Qatar, an operation that threatened to derail fragile peace talks. “He’s f—ing me,” Trump said about Netanyahu, according to officials who heard the comment. Trump was in conversation with senior aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, about how to respond to the brazen strikes. Trump’s sometimes heated feelings about Netanyahu have puzzled Washington. Why is Trump, who prefers to keep the upper hand in relationships, willing to let Netanyahu continually operate in direct defiance of his wishes? “It’s slightly baffling and counterintuitive,” said Shalom Lipner, who served seven consecutive Israeli prime ministers in their offices over a quarter-century and is now at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank. “Netanyahu’s moves have prolonged the Gaza war, created trouble for Trump with other U.S. allies in the region and made the expansion of the Abraham Accords excruciatingly difficult,” said Lipner, referring to Israel’s normalization of relations with a handful of Arab countries. […] Trump’s exasperation hasn’t turned into any form of public pressure: He has refused to leverage America’s vast military and political support for Israel, as well as his warm personal rapport with Netanyahu. Rather, he has opted to stand by as Israel launches a massive offensive into Gaza City and watch the prospects of his desired peace deal slip away.

They never touch on the most likely reasons:

– He’s being blackmailed by Israel

– His family is getting rich off their connections

This Epstein stuff clearly scares him. He doesn’t want the Epstein files released — and he’s not alone in that.

If they did get dirt on him, he likely wouldn’t be the first president Israel had blackmailed.

It came out in Politico in 2019 that Israel was caught placing spying devices all around the White House, and yet Trump did nothing in response.

Forbes, meanwhile, reported on Tuesday that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is now a billionaire “thanks to some good investments” and “new funding from his Middle Eastern backers.”

Selling out our country to Israel pays very well, whereas standing up to Israel — especially as the president — can get you killed.

One may have hoped that Trump — having cheated death at least once — would be willing to risk everything to save America, but it seems instead he just wants to relax and play golf.