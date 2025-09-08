Holocaust Museum Pulls Post Saying ‘Never Again’ Can’t Only Apply to Jews

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles on Saturday took down an Instagram post that said, “‘Never Again’ can’t only mean never again for Jews.”

The Jewish group lamented that the post was misinterpreted by some as a “political statement” reflecting the “ongoing situation” in “the Middle East” but “that was not our intent.”

“Never again is only for them,” Abier Khatib commented on X.

GenXGirl highlighted some of the comments from Jewish activists expressing outrage on the Holocaust Museum LA’s post:

“Donors seeing this – please DM us. We’re happy to help redirect your giving our way, [to] an org that focuses solely on the Jewish people and fighting the bigotry we face,” Liora Rez’s Jewish doxing group StopAntisemitism wrote on Instagram.

Incredibly, Holocaust Museum LA took the post down and essentially apologized for saying non-Jews shouldn’t be genocided:

Holocaust Museum LA, the first survivor-founded and oldest Holocaust museum in the country, is committed to its core mission to educate, commemorate, and inspire. We recently posted an item on social media that was part of a pre-planned social media campaign intended to promote inclusivity and community that was easily open to misinterpretation by some to be a political statement reflecting the ongoing situation in the Middle East. That was not our intent. It has been removed to avoid any further confusion. We promise to do better and we will ensure that posts in the future are more thoughtfully designed and thoroughly vetted. We have taken actions internally to insure [sic] our message always remains clear and reflective of our mission to inspire humanity through truth. [Emphasis added]

Looking back months through their Instagram page, I can’t find any statements condemning the holocaust in Gaza. As they said their only intent was to “promote inclusivity” and the statement was misinterpreted to be a political statement reflecting the “ongoing situation” in the Middle East, that strongly suggests they didn’t cave to any pressure, but rather botched their messaging by not realizing their statement could apply to the Palestinians the Jewish state is actively genociding.

The fact is that since the beginning of the war, Zionists have explicitly cited the Holocaust not as a warning against genocide but as a war cry to justify genocide.