Trump Confirms U.S. in War With Iran, Threatens Khomeini With Assassination

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Tuesday announced that “we” have taken “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” threatened the Ayatollah Khomeini with assassination and demanded “unconditional surrender.”

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump announced on Truth Social. “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump said in another post. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump said in another post.

Key points:

– Trump said “we” now control Iran’s skies with American-made weaponry.

– He is formally threatening Khomeini that “we” may assassinate him at a future date.

– While yesterday US officials (falsely) said the US would only enter the war if Americans were attacked, Trump is now saying the US protection bubble extends to attacks on Israeli “civilians.”

– Demanding “unconditional surrender” closes the door to negotiations, which Trump was previously claiming to support.

This follows Trump ordering around 10 million Iranians in Tehran to “immediately evacuate” on Monday.

The president on Monday also attacked Tucker Carlson for opposing the US entering the war and suggested fighting a war with Iran for Israel is now “America First.”

Trump also formally abandoned his plans for “mass deportations” and declared that “America First” means whatever he says it means.

Trump himself has effectively issued his own unconditional surrender to the Israel Lobby, much as he pledged he would do during his campaign.

His only supporters now are NeverTrumpers/Jewish neocons like Mark Levin and Ari Fleisher.

Reuters is reporting that the Trump administration is “deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes.”

“One of the officials [Reuters spoke with] said the deployments include F-16, F-22 and F-35 fighter aircraft,” Reuters noted.

It was reported on Monday that the US was also moving in the Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group along with 28 strategic refueling planes.