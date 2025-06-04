" I can post whatever I want".
—NBA Star Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Reporter trying to manipulate him about his stance on Palestine. pic.twitter.com/uMckVx1GnJ
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) June 4, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
" I can post whatever I want".
—NBA Star Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Reporter trying to manipulate him about his stance on Palestine. pic.twitter.com/uMckVx1GnJ
— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) June 4, 2025
One thought on “” I can post whatever I want”. —NBA Star Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Reporter trying to manipulate him about his stance on Palestine.”
This was great especially the line “Don’t dehumanize me!”. Kyrie knows exactly what he’s dealing with here. Pity he has such a common jewish surname (or maybe he knows because he does?)! EVERYONE should do this when confronted by jewish arrogance & petulance. They love shutting everyone else down – about time the tables were turned on a massive scale once & for all! SHUT THEM DOWN! STOMP THEIR WHINING INTO THE DIRT WHERE IT BELONGS!