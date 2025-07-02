“I don’t think i ever met a j*w in the military, i don’t think they join the military”
— Charging… (@RedPillSayian) July 1, 2025
3 thoughts on ““I don’t think i ever met a jew in the military, i don’t think they join the military””
They’re getting off on their own lies. I sure would like to see the amount on their paychecks. Takes a lot to hold up a 180 on truth.
Comment posted under that vid:
https://x.com/idontrecall22/status/1940087646044529118
What the last guy was doing was twisting around the argument that American soldiers fight & die in wars for Israel. He said that it’s deranged thinking when commenters say that people “join the military to fight wars for Israel”. Here’s the thing though –
1. Commenters aren’t really saying that they specifically “join up” to fight for Israel.
2. Even when they sign up to fight for America they still always end up fighting Israel’s wars. In other words they’re being use just as Kissinger said.
EVERYTHING in ALL media is framing & spin.