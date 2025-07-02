Locals Fear Demolitions as Israeli Troops Set Up New Base in Syria’s Quneitra

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

When Israel invaded southwest Syria in December, the Quneitra Governorate was the first place hit. Right along the frontier of the occupied Golan Heights, Israeli forces entered after the ouster of the Assad government. They have only expanded the amount of area they’ve advanced into, covering more of Quneitra and also the Daraa Governorate.

Despite their expansion, Israeli forces haven’t established clear lines of control. They raid villages, harass locals, and move on. There’s a concern however that in some areas the occupation is getting a bit more official and permanent, with troops building new military posts.

Israeli troops are setting up a new base on al-Ahmar hill in Quneitra. Israel had already set up a base on the western part of the hill. Now they’re building a new base on the east side, and locals living in the area are concerned that’s going to make them a target.

Israel largely hasn’t tried to establish real control over villages in Quneitra, but rather seem content to raid them occasionally, looting electronic equipment and mostly leaving them alone. Except villages close to their new bases. In mid-June, Israeli troops moved into al-Hamidiyah, likely because of its proximity to their base, and demolished 15 or 16 buildings, mostly civilian homes, before withdrawing with some detained locals in tow.

As Israel sets up new sites, as they did on the hill and the new outpost near Beer Ajam, not only is the fear of being a nearby target rising, but also the sense that the Israeli forces are planning to stay, and that at some point they may simply impose new borders with them on the wrong side of it.

The potential for normalization between Syria and Israel comes with some hopes it will end new incursions, but Israeli officials are also saying they don’t intend to even discuss reversing the occupation of Golan so parts of the previously not-occupied side of Golan might end up permanently Israeli occupied.

There are signs the IDF may be seeing it that way, with troops destroying most of the roads connecting the UNDOF demilitarized zone to the rest of Syria. In some cases locals are trying to restore roads that Israel is trying to shut down, though this too comes with dangers, as it may be seen by the IDF as resistance and cause for detention.

In many areas of Quneitra, locals are getting accustomed to, but not comfortable with, IDF raids. While early after the December invasion, many were hoping this was merely a temporary problem, the longer it goes on, it seems like it’s far from being resolved.