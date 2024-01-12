ICAN Has Obtained Data Used to Identify ‘Hot Lots’ of mRNA COVID Vaccines

“There’s been lots of reporting over the last year about maybe this lot’s ‘hot’, maybe that lot’s ‘hot’…

We had a lawsuit, we had a number of appeals and it’s been a long road, but we have finally now received from the federal health agencies the number of doses distributed by lot…ICAN is not doing the analysis itself but is choosing to release to the public that data and letting others out there conduct the analysis. OpenVAERS did an analysis of this data and has identified what it believes to be a number of ‘hot lots’. I will tell you from our quick review of it over here and at ICAN, one of the things I think that stood out is that there’s so many lots that appear to be, so to speak, ‘hot.'”



