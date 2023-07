If this video won’t make you pissed off, I don’t know what will?

Max Blumenthal shares irrefutable facts and summaries the US corruption of the war in Ukraine at the UN Security Council:

“The American public has no idea where their tax money is going… We found among many… pic.twitter.com/k2FylxIbK0

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 11, 2023