“If you are at war with hamas, why are you shooting children in the skull and in the chest?” Norman Finkelstein humiliates Piers Morgan.

One thought on ““If you are at war with hamas, why are you shooting children in the skull and in the chest?” Norman Finkelstein humiliates Piers Morgan.

  1. Piers Morgan and the Zio lovers have lost all common sense. You might as well be delivering medicine to the dead.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*