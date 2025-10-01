Immediately after lying to Trump and the western world’s face in English that he would support a peace deal Netanyahu told his people in Israel there would be no peace and no withdrawal.
This is humiliating for Trump and America
Time to invade the colony pic.twitter.com/jWgrzl6Cfi
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) September 30, 2025
The same tired, old story. They’ve no other cards to play. The news today, especially the Bibi news, is so bad that I hear myself saying to myself, “I don’t know how much longer I can continue to fight this.”
The events, the issues, the deceptions, they stab and scar, and one has to keep getting back up, keep getting back up. It’s a tortuous life to cohabit a planet with consummate EVIL.
And yet there’s this to help me keep going: Youth showing promise:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/awBNzC6uIrQ
