🚨 SHOCKING REVELATION: In a jaw-dropping disclosure, Rep. Tim Burchett reveals to America that fellow lawmakers are engaging in rampant insider trading. "For years, members of Congress have been profiting by exploiting hardworking American taxpayers' money." pic.twitter.com/KwU9qWOOcf
— MAGA ARMY (@MAGAARMY_) October 26, 2025
He drops this revelation, but what will come of it? Should not such a charge be immediately confirmed and those involved arrested? But with smiles and a few giggles this grievous offense (INSIDER TRADING!!) is discussed in such a lighthearted manner; it’s as if one is talking about running out of milk. And let’s just call it what it is: THEFT!!
“In the United States, illegal insider trading is considered a form of securities fraud. The practice is prosecuted under federal anti-fraud laws that prohibit deceptive conduct in connection with the purchase or sale of securities.”
So much for laws that are disregarded. The Bill of Rights/Common Law best handles thieves and fraudsters; we just gotta enforce it.
