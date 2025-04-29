Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer says she showed ‘no signs’ of wanting to commit suicide

By The Post Millennial

Details of the final days before Virginia Giuffre reportedly committed suicide have been revealed by her lawyer, who has said that the victim of Jeffrey Epstein was “positive” and had plans for her future in the days leading up to her death.

Giuffre was found dead at her farmhouse in Australia on Friday evening and some have speculated about the circumstances of her death. Karrie Louden, who has been Giuffre’s lawyer since January said that the Epstein victim had been in “a lot of pain” but still had plans for the future, The Sun reported.

“She [Virginia] wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that. There were plans that she had for the future,” Louden told the outlet. The lawyer had spoken to Giuffre only days before her death and said that the two had planned to meet up the day she passed away.

“I was meant to be up here today, right now, having a meeting with her so we could sort out some of her legal affairs,” Louden added. “I was here this time last week and things were positive.” Louden, a defense lawyer, said that police did not confirm Giuffre’s death.

“I’m a defense lawyer, so I don’t like to speculate about things. I like beyond reasonable doubt,” she added. “Until the evidence is in, we’re just, you know, drawing conclusions. Officially, the police told me nothing. They didn’t even confirm that she was dead. That’s how little information the police have provided to me.”

The lawyer claimed that Giuffre had “no signs” of wanting to commit suicide.

“This has been a complete shock to all of us, she continued. “If any of us had thought she’s going to commit suicide, of course we would have taken more steps, put her into a clinic or got her some more help. When I got the phone call, I was like, are you joking. Because there was no signs that that was something she was considering.”

Officials gathered evidence for 12 hours at the scene and determined that Giuffre had taken her own life with an overdose on medication, though toxicology reports are still pending. Authorities have confirmed Giuffre’s death and are not treating it as coming from suspicious circumstances.