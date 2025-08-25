‘Indigenous Drag Story Hour’: A Back-to-Public-School Treat For the Kids

By Armageddon Prose – Zerohedge

A while back — and this is how dedicated I am to bringing you people the news — I bit the bullet and gave leading child-grooming outfit Drag Queen Story Hour my email so they could solicit me for funds to convert more public school kids into trannies.

In exchange for my inbox being polluted on a regular basis, I stay up to date on their latest social engineering projects — again, a cross I bear with the greatest humility, in service of bringing you people the highest-quality information possible.

The latest Tranny Story Hour email:

“We are thrilled to announce that Indigenous Drag Story Hour is now an official Affiliate chapter of Drag Story Hour! Founded by powerhouse performers Landa Lakes and Lady Shug, Indigenous Drag Story Hour centers Two-Spirit and Indigenous drag artists, sharing stories that honor Native cultures, languages, and histories with children and families all over! This partnership celebrates the rich diversity within our drag family and deepens our commitment to inclusion, education, and community. We are proud to stand with Indigenous Drag Story Hour as they uplift tradition through glitter, storytelling, and visibility.”

Talk about a niche subculture!

How many “indigenous drag artists” could possibly be found in the entire North American subcontinent?

Gather the kids around to watch this ogre on some Navajo reservation struggle to read a children’s book about what the evil white man did to the environment or whatever.

I am reminded of a most excellent, if unsubtle, ditty by 80s punk band The Dead Milkmen, “Lesbian Eskimo Midget Left-Handed Ninja Albino,” which I’ll take any opportunity to promote.