Instead of imprisoning IDF soldiers that gang raped Palestinian hostages… Israel puts them on national TV as instant celebrities.
This is a sick and perverted nation…🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/I0Vj0XAsRv
— Pelham (@Resist_05) August 26, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Instead of imprisoning IDF soldiers that gang raped Palestinian hostages… Israel puts them on national TV as instant celebrities.
This is a sick and perverted nation…🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/I0Vj0XAsRv
— Pelham (@Resist_05) August 26, 2024