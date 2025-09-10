Israel Bombs Qatar in Bid to Assassinate Hamas Negotiators; Greta Flotilla ‘Attacked Again by Drone’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel on Tuesday bombed Qatar, a US ally, in a bid to assassinate Hamas negotiators, and yet President Trump could barely even muster up a condemnation of the attack.

Hamas leadership survived, but they “confirmed that at least six people, including the son and one of the aides of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, were killed in the attack,” the group said in a statement, Al Jazeera reports. “The Qatari Ministry of Interior said that a security officer was among those killed.”

Trump shared the following wall of text Tuesday on Truth Social:

This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar. This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal. I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack. I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack. I want ALL of the Hostages, and bodies of the dead, released, and this War to END, NOW! I also spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu after the attack. The Prime Minister told me that he wants to make Peace. I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE. I also spoke to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar, and thanked them for their support and friendship to our Country. I assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil. I have directed Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to finalize the Defense Cooperation Agreement with Qatar. Thank you for your attention to this matter! [Emphasis added]

I wonder if David Milstein wrote that line about the “worthy goal” of “eliminating Hamas?”

It reads like parody.

Regardless of Trump’s statement, there’s a very good chance he used these fake negotiations to help facilitate the attack, just as he did with his fake negotiations with Iran.

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett went on Sky News later in the day to insist Israel will kill anyone it declares is “planning to murder Jews,” regardless of what the US wants.

“Any terrorist on earth who’s planning to murder Israelis, planning to murder Jews, you will be killed if necessary,” Bennett said. “Nothing will be a safe haven for terrorists who want to murder my people, and that is the position of the Israeli government, regardless of what the US president is saying.”

Israel’s “rise and kill first” policy is a direct threat to all critics of Israel throughout the world.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said earlier this year that Israel needs to use the kind of “genius” behind their pager attack on Lebanon to fight anti-Semitism, and Israel’s been on an assassination spree ever since.

The pager attack, which included a secondary attack with other consumer electronics rigged with explosives a day later, should have triggered an embargo throughout the West on all Israeli goods (and all goods in any way connected to the Israeli regime) but instead our leaders just looked the other way or outright celebrated the attacks.

Israel is a rogue nuclear state with zero respect for international law and outright contempt for Western morality, and yet the United States of America is funding their army and fighting their wars.