Israel bombs the historic Saint George’s Church in Beirut in Lebanon — built in 1867; 80 years BEFORE the establishment of the israeli regime

Israel bombs the historic Saint George's Church in Beirut in Lebanon — built in 1867; 80 years BEFORE the establishment of the israeli regime pic.twitter.com/CYYPxnzJcb — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 9, 2025

