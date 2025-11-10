Israel bombs the historic Saint George’s Church in Beirut in Lebanon — built in 1867; 80 years BEFORE the establishment of the israeli regime pic.twitter.com/CYYPxnzJcb
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 9, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israel bombs the historic Saint George’s Church in Beirut in Lebanon — built in 1867; 80 years BEFORE the establishment of the israeli regime pic.twitter.com/CYYPxnzJcb
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 9, 2025
One thought on “Israel bombs the historic Saint George’s Church in Beirut in Lebanon — built in 1867; 80 years BEFORE the establishment of the israeli regime”
Seems Noahide really means No-where-to-hide. They’re saying, “You can’t hide from us and we will destroy all that you hold sacred or meaningful. Please be very afraid and feel perpetually vulnerable. You cannot escape us. You have noahide.”
If we ain’t shootin’ guns, we better be shootin’ off our mouths about this ugly, cruel, evil lording over the entire world, and we also better be shootin’ off our mouths about our Bill of Rights. Which way will you shoot?
.