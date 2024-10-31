Israel Genocide Tracker Account Sparks ‘Panic’ Among Israeli Soldiers

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

An X account listing Israeli soldiers said to be taking part in the Gaza genocide is reportedly sparking “panic” among the Israeli Defense Forces.

WATCH:

“Israel Genocide Tracker is an X account created in May that scans social media and gathers data on Israeli soldiers from previous posts they had published boasting about their actions in Gaza,” the Middle East Eye reports.

It then creates a profile for each soldier, including personal information such as their name, age, family origin, and army unit. According to TRT, which cited Israel’s Channel 12 News, multiple soldiers have expressed concerns over the account. “I’m afraid they could Google my name and find it there,” one soldier told Channel 12.

The Israeli government and its agents compile endless lists of critics of Israel on sites like Canary Mission and the Anti-Defamation League but when pro-Palestine activists share the public information shared by Israeli soldiers themselves on social media suddenly it’s a big deal.

Elon Musk’s X has already started to soft censor some of their posts:

They’ve already made a back-up account on Telegram.

Israel activist accounts like StopAntisemitism can dox and harass young people making minimum wage at Home Depot with total impunity but when the same tactics are used against soldiers fighting in the IDF, it’s a TOS violation.

Musk instituted reasonable rules against doxing two years ago but they’re clearly not being evenly enforced.

Al Jazeera earlier this month released the documentary “Investigating War Crimes in Gaza” which exposed how Israeli soldiers are openly posting videos and photographs on social media of themselves committing war crimes in Gaza.

Whereas doxing and harassing a young woman for dressing up as Yahya Sinwar for Halloween is of no public interest whatsoever, documenting the actions of accused war criminals clearly is of public interest as many of these soldiers are dual citizens who could be prosecuted if they ever returned to the West.