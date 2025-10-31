Israel Threatens Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson With Assassination: ‘Most Dangerous People In USA’
Israel has just issued a direct and chilling threat – targeting Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and every voice refusing to bend the knee to the FBI's official narrative about… pic.twitter.com/Cg1XjZ91x9
— TPV Sean (@tpvsean) October 30, 2025
One thought on “Israel Threatens Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson With Assassination: ‘Most Dangerous People In USA’”
already took out CK , strange how BiBi came on within hours of CK’s murder to say he had nothing to do with it, and no one fcking asked for it .. , yet threaten these two ..me thinks the beotch protest too much