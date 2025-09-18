Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 102 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed at least 98 Palestinians and wounded 385 over the previous 24-hour period as the IDF continues its assault aimed at conquering Gaza City and launching attacks elsewhere in the Strip.

On top of the violent deaths, the Health Ministry said that it recorded another four starvation deaths amid the ongoing famine caused by the Israeli siege, bringing the total number of malnutrition deaths it has recorded to 432, including 146 children.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that a total of 53 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks throughout the day on Wednesday in Gaza City. It’s unclear if the death toll includes the full scope of killing, as Israeli strikes on Wednesday cut off phone and internet services in parts of Gaza City.

A woman observes, as displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip, September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, one attack targeted a group of civilians as they were attempting to flee to the south, which the Israeli military has ordered them to do. The strike, which hit the civilians near the al-Shifa Hospital, killed at least 13 people.

The IDF’s goals for Gaza City involve the forced displacement of the entire civilian population, which was estimated to be more than 1 million people before the offensive began in early August. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled so far, although many are reluctant to leave for multiple reasons, including the fact that central and southern Gaza are still being bombed by the IDF.

According to The Associated Press, an Israeli strike on Wednesday hit a home in the central Nuseirat refugee camp, killing three, including a pregnant woman. A strike on a tent in the al-Mawasi tent camp in southern Gaza, where the IDF is telling the Palestinians in Gaza City to flee to, killed two parents and their child.

The Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 65,062, and the number of wounded has climbed to 165,697. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.