Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 71 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli forces killed 65 Palestinians and wounded 320 over the previous 24 hours as the Israeli military continues its heavy assault on Gaza City and continues attacking Palestinians in other parts of the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that another two bodies of Palestinians killed in previous attacks were recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

On top of the violent deaths, another six Palestinians, including two children, starved to death amid the ongoing famine caused by the Israeli siege. “This brings the total number of deaths due to malnutrition to 393, including 140 children,” the Health Ministry said.

Bodies of two Palestinian babies, who died from malnutrition, are seen before burial at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 8, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The IDF has continued killing desperate Palestinians seeking aid, and the Health Ministry said it recorded the death of 14 aid seekers over the 24-hour period. Since the end of May, the ministry has recorded the killing of 2,430 aid seekers and the wounding of 17,794.

Israeli attacks on Gaza City on Monday included the destruction of another high-rise building as the IDF is conducting an offensive with the goal of cleansing the city of its Palestinian population and razing every building to the ground. The Israeli military also struck the courtyard of the Christian-run al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, killing at least one person, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli military announced later in the day that four of its soldiers were killed in a Hamas attack on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 64,522, and the number of wounded has climbed to 163,096. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.