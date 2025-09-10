Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 89 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli forces killed 83 Palestinians and wounded 223 over the previous 24-hour period as the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza City and the Israeli strikes in other parts of the Strip continue.

On top of the violent deaths, at least six Palestinians died of malnutrition amid the ongoing famine caused by the Israeli siege. The Health Ministry said the starvation deaths brought the “total number of deaths from malnutrition to 399, including 140 children.”

Israeli attacks on Tuesday continued in Gaza City as the IDF ordered the entire city to be evacuated. The Israeli military is ordering Palestinians to flee to southern Gaza despite its continued attacks in the area.

Bodies of Palestinians at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, who lost their lives after Israeli soldiers opened fire at people trying to reach the points where US aid is distributed west of Rafah, on September 9, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the bodies of 18 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces were brought to the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis on Tuesday. The news agency said one child was shot and killed by the IDF near an aid distribution point south of Khan Younis.

The Health Ministry said that it recorded the deaths of 14 aid seekers and the injuries of 37 over the 24-hour period. Since the end of May, the ministry has recorded the killing of 2,444 aid seekers and the wounding of 17,831.

The Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 64,605, and the number of wounded has climbed to 163,319. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.